HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One woman has been arrested as the result of a recent death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

59-year-old Shirley Ann Logan was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Shirley Logan (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says that officers responded to a death investigation in the 1500-block of Sparkman Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found what they deemed as a shooting victim, 45-year-old Anthony Wilson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators, according to White, believe the incident was domestic-related and that a verbal altercation is what led to the shooting.

Logan was charged with murder-domestic violence. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on an $80,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, according to HPD.