Huntsville woman arrested after running over man with car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested a woman after they say she ran over the passenger of her car when he jumped from the moving car.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck at Sparkman Drive and north Memorial parkway. When they arrived they say a 65-year-old man sustained life-threatening injures after jumping from a moving car.

Police say they then arrested 39-year-old Alicison Moore. According to reports, Moore was driving the car with the 65-year-old passenger when an argument started.

Police say the passenger took the keys from the ignition and jumped from the vehicle as it was traveling.

Police say Moore then ran over the passenger and left the scene. Police say Moore later returned with someone else driving.

Police say Moore admitted to driving at the time of the wreck and consented to a blood test.

Moore was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, DUI, and Open Container.

The condition of the passenger is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.