TENNESSEE (WHNT) — A 52-year-old Huntsville woman was arrested last week after authorities said she led them on a chase across state lines and through cornfields in her Saturn car.

Teresa Woods is accused of refusing to stop for a Madison County Traffic Safety Unit who tried to pull her over. She chose to flee.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Woods led deputies on a pursuit through the west side of Hazel Green, and for short while, along US Hwy 231 North. Eventually, the chase crossed over the state line into Tennessee.

Teresa Woods (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Just three miles later, though, authorities said Woods’ vehicle broke down after trying to drive the Saturn through a cornfield. Woods decided then to surrender.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Woods was taken into custody and booked into the Lincoln County Jail, where she is being held pending extradition for several pursuit-related offenses.