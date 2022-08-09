HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 26-year-old Huntsville woman who was about to go to trial for murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, according to online court documents.

Mieisha Robinson was charged with murder in 2019 in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Michale Fouse at the Highland Apartments near Sparkman Drive.

According to the plea deal, Robinson entered a “best interest plea of guilty to the crime of manslaughter as amended from the original charge of murder.”

In 2019, Huntsville Police told News 19 that Fouse had been shot following an argument over property.

According to AL.com, that property was a car that Fouse had sold to Robinson.

Fouse, his girlfriend and his 8-year-old daughter had gone to Robinson’s residence where he planned to demand full payment for the vehicle or to take it back.

Huntsville Police Investigator Michael DeNoon testified during a preliminary hearing in August 2019. DeNoon explained that an argument ensued when Fouse confronted Robinson and her girlfriend about the vehicle.

In AL.com’s article, Fouse testified that Robinson’s girlfriend was recording the argument on a cellphone. That video showed Robinson telling Fouse to hit her, but he didn’t.

Robinson then pulls out a gun and points it at Fouse’s head, according to DeNoon.

The cellphone video was covered, but the sound of a gunshot could be heard. When the lens was uncovered, Fouse could be seen laying on the ground, DeNoon testified.

He had been shot once between the eyes.

Fouse’s girlfriend was also shot, injuring her finger and grazing her head.

Robinson was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in August 2021.

Because Robinson has requested a pre-sentence report, a sentencing hearing has been postponed until September 19, with the State Probation Office conducting a pre-sentence investigation before that hearing takes place.