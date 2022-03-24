HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The pandemic has cost lives, health and livelihoods. Restrictions on businesses have led some to close – and left others barely hanging on.

Now, a Huntsville wine shop owner is suing Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the state health officer, saying she had to close her business because of those restrictions.

Uncorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room opened its doors in 2018. Through those doors, people in North Alabama have been able to enjoy wine tasting. When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, businesses like this had to close.

For Uncorked, they were never able to open again.

“It really hurt her ability to make a profit,” said Matthew Clark. “Eventually, she had to go out of business. So here we’re trying to stick up through this lawsuit, we’re trying to make her whole and we’re also trying to stick up for the principle of separation of powers.”

Clark, president of the Alabama Center for Law and Liberty, the “legal arm” of the conservative Alabama policy institute, is representing owner Saranne Riccio.

When he references separation of powers, he means legislative power, executive power and judicial power.

In the complaint, Riccio says her business lost $55,000 because of the COVID-19 restrictions set in place by the governor and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Clark says the main concern of this case is how the state operated from March 2020 through April 2021, driven by decisions made by the executive branch.

“If there were going to be shutdowns, the peoples’ representatives – who have the power to make the law – should have voted on it,” added Clark. “Because they might have been able to find a way to protect the public safety without you know, shutting down the business of their constituents.”

On March 19, 2020, Governor Ivey issued an executive order, ordering Alabamians to stay at home except for essential activities.

In an amended order on April 30, some businesses were allowed to open, but restaurants, bars and breweries could only allow take-out, curbside or delivery.

Then those businesses were allowed to open at 50% occupancy at the end of July, with that capacity limit being removed on November 5.

Clark says their biggest concern wasn’t what they had to do to fight the pandemic, but who decided. His main goal is to get Riccio the money back that she lost and win the case.

“If they have to rule against us,” Clark says, “I’m hoping that either the court itself or at least a handful of justices will go in and say okay, even though this particular suit loses, they’ve got a point, there is some real separation of powers here and we have to look carefully at this if an emergency like this ever rises again.”

In an interview in December of 2020, Governor Ivey did say she regretted shutting down some businesses and deeming them as non-essential.