HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville is warning residents of a road closure that will take place next week.

The city said, weather permitting, Segers Road from The Old Cobblestone Subdivision to Old Highway 20 will temporarily close from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. to repair road base failures.

The temporary closures will start on Monday, March 13, and run until March 27. The closure will only take place Monday through Friday.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the construction area.