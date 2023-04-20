HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville says a portion of Monroe Street will be shut down for three months starting Monday.

The city said, weather permitting, the northbound lanes of Monroe Street from Clinton Avenue to Williams Avenue will close beginning April 24. The city said the closure is to accommodate a construction project.

The city said during the closure that the southbound lanes of Monroe Street will feature one lane moving in each direction.

The city shared this map showing a diagram of the planned traffic flow:

(The City of Huntsville)

The city said existing driveways along Monroe in front of the Von Braun Center and City parking garage will be right turn in and right turn out only. The city said that traffic control measures will be in place to assist drivers.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact City of Huntsville Engineering at 256-427-5300