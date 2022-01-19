Huntsville warming stations to open as cold weather expected

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville and its nonprofit community partners are working together to keep residents warm with the cold weather expected to move through the area.

The City of Huntsville will have three warming centers open to anyone who may need temporary shelter from the elements.

The following shelters will be starting from 4 p.m. Thursday, January 20 to 9 a.m. Saturday, January 22:

University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW (entrance at the back of the church)

The Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW

The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW

“We encourage anyone who needs to beat the cold to visit one of our warming centers starting Thursday,” said Community Development Manager Scott Erwin. “With help from our partners First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) and Church of the Nativity, we will also be providing meals, sleeping cots and face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The centers will follow COVID-19 protocols and require everyone to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. City officials added each location may have its own policies that need to be followed.

Huntsville Public Transit and Huntsville Police Department will provide free transportation to and from warming centers during their hours of operations.

Community members who need help can also call 211, a 24/7 hotline from United Way, or visit their website for access to an online chat feature.

For more information, email Rev. Rosie.