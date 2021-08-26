Huntsville reduces adoption fees in honor of National Dog Day

Close up of a Border Collie being held and looking direct into the camera. A loving expression on the dogs face.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — August 26 is National Dog Day and in honor of the ‘pawsome’ holiday, Huntsville Animal Services celebrated by reducing adoption fees for their animals.

If you have been looking for a furry companion to join your family, the kennels at HAS are full and officials are desperately trying to find homes for their animals.

“So many people think the dogs at a shelter are broken or have severe health or behavioral issues, and that is far from the case,” HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said. “We have so many dogs that were family members and just need a new family. We provide a two-week trial that can be extended to four weeks. Sleepovers and fostering are also great options.”

Adoption fees are reduced through August 28 which means the prices for most adult dogs are now $10, with some exclusions. The fee to adopt puppies is $35-$50.

Not a dog person? HAS also has plenty of cats and kittens available for adoption. Adult cats can be adopted for as little as $10, while kitten adoption fees range from $35-50.

The adoption package includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license and a free bag of food. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, consider fostering an animal through the shelter’s foster program.

You can view photos, ages, and decsriptions of the available animals online here.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.

Call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or visit their Facebook to learn more.