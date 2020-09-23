Huntsville vs Grissom game canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials announced the Grissom vs Huntsville game on Thursday, September 24, is canceled because several people associated with the HHS football team are in self-quarantine.

The next games for both teams are currently scheduled for Friday, October 2. Grissom is set to face Austin High School. Huntsville’s next game is against Albertville High School.

The first match-up between the two teams was originally set for earlier this year, but that game was postponed after students shared racially charged social media posts.