HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities says power has been mostly restored after a motor vehicle accident on University Drive.

The utility said the outage is impacting customers from Oakwood Avenue south to Explorer Boulevard and from Jeff Road east to Research Park Boulevard. Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to the majority of customers but some customers nearest to the accident area remain without power while the pole is replaced.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. at University Drive and Waddell Drive. The department said a single vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. HPD said it is believed the driver had a medical event and suffered minor injuries.

HPD said the westbound lanes of University Drive have been reopened since the accident is cleared.