HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Hunstville Utilities says it is working to restore power to thousands in Madison County after storms moved through Sunday afternoon.

As of 10:55 p.m. Sunday, the utility said 2,060 people were without power in Madison County after the storms moved through earlier in the day.

That number was down from 3,438 customers at around 8:40 Sunday evening.

The utility said the outages are mostly in small clusters throughout Madison County but had also reported specific outages in Northwest and South Huntsville. Those two outages have been resolved, but the utility said work continues on the scattered outages.

Huntsville Utilities said it does not have estimates as to when power will be fully restored at this time.

The utility said anyone who is without power and and hasn’t reported it should call them at 256-535-4448