HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Crews with Huntsville Utilities Water Operations are working to repair a water main break that will take hours to resolve, they say.

The company says they responded to the break on Hobbs Island Road, with the areas of Hegia Burrow Road to Mountainview Drive being affected.

What caused the break is not known at this time, but residents in the area will be without water until the situation is resolved.

Huntsville Utilities expects repairs to take around two to three hours to complete.

Residents in the area can contact HU with any questions or concerns about their water by visiting their website here or calling 256-535-1200.