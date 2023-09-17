HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is warning drivers of work that will shut down part of Slaughter Road on Monday.

The utility said crews plan to shut down the northbound lane of Slaughter Road Monday between Castle Drive and Yancy Road. HU said the closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The utility said the closure is so crews can work on a drainage ditch improvement project in the area.

Local drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and if not to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present.

HU said that if alternate routes are not available drivers should be prepared for a shifting traffic patter and possible delays.