HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a caller scam going around to the company’s customers.

The company says there has been a spike in scam activity targeting customer which claims discounts are available for utility bills. But it is a scam, Huntsville Utilities said.

A Huntsville Utilities spokesman said the utility would never call a customer, offer a rate discount and ask for banking or other financial information. The utility said the scam calls are often cyclical with scammers focusing on different utilities around the country, then moving on and later circling back again.

The utility said if someone claiming to be from Huntsville Utilities calls and at any point asks for bank information, you should hang up.

Huntsville Utilities said the scam calls often target elderly residents and people whose first language is not English.

If you feel you have been the victim of a scammer, the utility advises that you contact your financial institutions and local law enforcement immediately.

Another scam that has been employed in the name of Huntsville Utilities is the scammer calling to warn a customer they have just a few hours left before their power will be cut off, the utility said. To avoid that, the scammer says, you need to give your bank information to them to make a payment, or go to the store and buy pre-paid gift cards and provide those numbers.

That is also a scam. Huntsville Utilities doesn’t call with power cut-off warnings. A spokesman said they send two to three warning notices before the power is cut off.

The spokesman said if anyone — even after receiving a scam call — is concerned about their account, they can call Huntsville Utilities at 256 535-1200, or use the Huntsville Utilities website at https://www.hsvutil.org/ and look up the account information.

For information on the scam and how to make sure that the person you are talking to is from Huntsville Utilities, click here.

