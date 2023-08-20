HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is warning customers of scam calls asking customers for their bank information.

HU said it received multiple calls regarding the scam calls Saturday.

The utility said customers reported that the scammers told them they would be disconnected for non-payment if they do not pay them within a short time frame, for example, 46 minutes or so but HU said the calls weren’t coming from them.

“If you receive this type of call, just hang up!” the utility said in a social media post.

HU said the calls are an attempt to gain access to customer’s banking and other financial accounts. The utility said that customers can always check the status of their account through the “My Account” feature on the Huntsville Utilities website here or by calling 256-535-1200.