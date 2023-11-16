HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is warning residents of an expected lane closure on Washington Street Friday.

HU said Natural Gas Operations crews will close the left lane of Washington Street between Holmes Avenue and Meridan Street, also known as Lewters Way Northeast, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The crews will be performing natural gas service maintenance.

The utility said the closure is expected to last until noon.

The company said motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. Residents traveling through the area are asked to use extreme caution as workers will be present.