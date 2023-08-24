HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is warning travelers about a Friday road closure in downtown Huntsville which could cause delays and shifting traffic patterns.

HU said that beginning Friday at 7:30 a.m., Madison Street from Gales Avenue to Fountain Circle will be closed so crews can install transformers and gain access to a manhole. The work is expected to last until 1 p.m. that same day

Residents should avoid the area if possible, the utility company said. If they need to travel in the area, HU advises travelers to use caution as workers will be present.

If alternate routes are not possible, HU said drivers should be prepared for a shifting traffic pattern and possible delays.