Huntsville Utilities waives late-payment fees during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In addition to the temporary suspension of service interruptions for non-payment, Huntsville Utilities is waiving fees for late-payments on bills due on or after March 16, 2020, until further notice.

Customers are still responsible for electricity, natural gas, and water used during this time and should make every attempt to pay, even if it is just a partial payment.

If you are experiencing financial hardship due to the circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID19 contact the customer service center as soon as possible at (256) 535-1200.

The public lobby at the Spragins Street location remains closed until further notice. Business can still be conducted with Huntsville Utilities through their website, mobile app, self-service kiosks, and by phone at (256)535-1200.