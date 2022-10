HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Crews with Huntsville Utilities (HU) will close down lanes in Five Points for fire hydrant installation.

According to a tweet from HU, on October 31 at 8:00 a.m., Water Ops crews will close down both eastbound lanes of Pratt Avenue from Dickson Street to Schiffman Street.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted into the inside, westbound lane. HU estimates the installation will take roughly six to eight hours.