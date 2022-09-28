HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) says they are preparing to send crews to Florida to assist after Hurricane Ian moves through the state.

According to a news release from HU, the utility company will send crews in response to a mutual aid request from the Orlando Utilities Commission in Orlando, Fla. As a part of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, HU responds to these calls to restore power after catastrophic events.

HU says it will send electric operations personnel and equipment to assist with power restorations. While the company said it does not know exactly where the crews will go, eight HU line workers will be making the trek.

Huntsville Utilities also released four contractor crews from Sparks Energy, Inc. to assist.

The News 19 Weather Authority reported that Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. near Caya Costa. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph.

