HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) has scheduled outages next week to upgrade capacity at its Burwell Substation, which services 2,500 customers in Harvest.

From Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15, HU will be upgrading the capacity of the Burwell substation resulting in service interruptions for different streets at different times.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, the following streets’ electrical service will be interrupted:

(Photo: Huntsville Utilities)

On Tuesday, beginning at the same time, all of the streets below will also experience electrical service interruptions for the upgrades.

(Photo: Huntsville Utilities)

Finally, on Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m., the following streets will be impacted.

(Photo: Huntsville Utilities)

HU says that work should be completed and service should be restored for all affected streets no later than 2 p.m. each of those days.

“While we know this service interruption will be inconvenient, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to provide reliable and efficient utility services,” HU said in a release about the outages.

If you have any questions for Huntsville Utilities regarding these scheduled outages, you can contact them directly at 256-535-1200.