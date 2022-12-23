HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) say there are no plans to institute rolling blackouts due to winter weather as crews continue to work at restoring power to customers experiencing outages.

The utility said earlier in the day that The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) considered initiating rolling blackouts throughout the Tennessee Valley to reduce strain on the power grid, but has since decided against it.

Huntsville Utilities said crews are currently working to restore power to 261 customers as of 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Huntsville Metro Area down from a high of around 1,400 earlier in the day. it said work will continue until all customers have power restored.

Athens Utilities said it is currently working to restore power to 1,100 customers in Limestone County as of 4 p.m. Friday. The outages are scattered over 20 different areas throughout the utility’s system.

The utility said while the TVA has decided against rolling blackouts they are still asking businesses and residents to practice voluntary curtailment by limiting energy use where possible while the cold weather continues. This can be done by turning off unnecessary lights and refraining from using large appliances like ovens, washers or dryers unless necessary.

Huntsville Utilities is also asking residents who are currently without power to refrain from using large appliances for at least 15 minutes after their power is restored. The utility said that the sudden drain produced by these items can cause an additional outage in high-demand situations like the current cold weather.