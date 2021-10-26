Huntsville Utilities responds to water main break in east Huntsville

The banner of a water outage has a yellow round sign with a drop symbol, also there is a pipeline. the sign and pipeline are on the solid blue background.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A water main break was reported across portions of east Huntsville Tuesday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the break either cut off service or caused low pressure along several streets in the Mountain Brook neighborhood (adjacent to the Monte Sano Land Trust of North Alabama property):

Willis Road

Willis Circle

Colice Road

Darnell Street

Shades Crest Road

Alexander Drive

Kennamer Drive

Huntsville Utilities advised repairs may take 3-4 hours to complete and customers in the area may notice water spewing out of fire hydrants, along with brown water from their faucets after repairs are complete.

HU said to simply run the faucets until the water turns clear.