HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Crews with Huntsville Utilities (HU) are working on a water main break that is impacting about 100 customers.

A spokesperson with HU said that a water main break has caused Old Big Cove Road to close from Highway 431 to Miller Lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. Those that do take this route, please use caution as workers will be present. Also, expect possible delays and be prepared for shifting traffic patterns.

The work is expected to take three to four hours.