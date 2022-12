HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities (HU) have restored power to an area in North Huntsville after outages on Wednesday afternoon.

HU Electric Operations said that there was a power outage spanning from Winchester Road South to Mastin Lake Road.

Operators are still on site performing maintenance and inspections. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

HU says that anyone still experiencing service issues should call 256-535-4448.