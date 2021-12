HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re in the dark in south Huntsville, it’s not just you.

Huntsville Utilities said customers from Martin Road south to Cameron Road and Redstone Arsenal seat to Bailey Cove Road had no power Tuesday afternoon.

The utility said crews were working to restore power.

UPDATE: Initial reports indicate underground utility equipment was possibly damaged by digging. Crews are on site working to restore service. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) December 14, 2021

An early report from HU suggested digging in the area may have damaged underground electrical equipment.