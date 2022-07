HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Water service has been restored to a few North Huntsville streets after a water main break.

Huntsville Utilities said a water main broke on West Arbor Drive NW at 10 a.m. Monday. This had cut off service on West Arbor Drive, East Arbor Drive, Lantana Way, and Iris Lane.

Crews have stated that water service is restored. However, anyone still experiencing a service issue can contact HU at 256-535-4448.