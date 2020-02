UPDATE: HU said power was restored to most customers shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area.



Anyone still experiencing a service related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). pic.twitter.com/eXM0SuNL5D — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 16, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews were called to an outage Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet, HU said the outage was from University Drive south to I-565 and from Slaughter Road east to Research Park Boulevard.

HU stated power would be restored as soon as possible and the cause was unknown.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in Research Park from University Drive south to I-565 and from Slaughter Road east to Research Blvd.



Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time pic.twitter.com/A0fGl54NX8 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 16, 2020