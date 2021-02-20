Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in northern Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A second power outage impacted Madison County Saturday morning.

Huntsville Utilities said an outage occurred in northwest Madison County and the Hazel Green areas just after 6:50 a.m.

Customers were impacted from the Tennessee State Line south to Bob Wade Lane and the Limestone County line east to Greenville Pike.

HU said crews were on the way and the cause of the outage was undetermined.

However, the outage map showed outages scattered across all of northern Madison County.