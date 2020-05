UPDATE: Power was restored by 8:45 a.m. Huntsville Utilities stated a squirrel caused the outage.

SERVICE RESTORED – Northeast Huntsville

Sunday, May 3, 2020 – 8:45AM



Huntsville Utilities’ Electric Operations Crews have restored service to the previously announced outage area in Northeast Huntsville. The outage was caused by a squirrel which resulted in a equipment failure. pic.twitter.com/VpuE6Eg83A — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 3, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said there is a power outage in northeast Huntsville.

Power is out from Chapman Mountain south to Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street east to Bankhead Parkway.

Crews are on the way and power will be restored as soon as possible. HU said the cause of the outage is unknown.