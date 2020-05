UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power was restored by 12:35 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said a power outage has occurred in northeast Huntsville.

According to HU, the outage impacts customers from Oakwood Avenue south to Governors Drive and I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway.

Crews are on the way and the cause of the outage is unknown.