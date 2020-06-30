Huntsville Utilities responding to multiple power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities are responding to multiple power outages.
- A vehicle accident on Butler Road caused an outage in the Hazel Green/New Market area.
- Outage in southwest Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard east to Memorial Parkway.
- Outage in northeast Huntsville from Oakwood Avenue south to McClung Avenue and from California Street east to Monte Sano Mountain. This also impacts customers on Monte Sano near the state park.
Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. For the Huntsville Utilities outage map, click here.