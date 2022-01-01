Huntsville Utilities reports nearly 1,200 without power after Saturday storms

(WHNT) — Almost 1,200 Huntsville Utilities customers are without power after severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley on Saturday night.

According to a statement, Huntsville Utilities says 1,171 customers are affected with outages scattered throughout the service area, along with two larger outages.

Huntsville Utilities confirmed there were 11 power poles down, three lines reported down, and one line hanging low. Crews are responding to all outages at this time.

Officials confirmed that crews are working to replace 8-10 power poles in the Hazel Green community after most of the city’s service was restored earlier this evening.

To see an updated map of power outages through the Huntsville area, click here.