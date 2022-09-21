A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities customers, and the company wants you to help spread the word.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities (HU) customers.

According to a social media post by the utility company, the scam involves a caller using an automated message to falsely tell the customer a disconnection order has been placed for their service. In other calls, the scammer asks for bank information to give a discount on your bill.

“If you receive either of these calls, just hang up!” the company wrote on Twitter.

For more information on the scam, contact Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-1200 if you’re a residential customer or 256-535-1317 if you’re a business customer.

To report a scam to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, call 256-722-7181.