HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities says power is restored to an area near Harvest after an outage.

The utility company said Electric Operations crews responded to a power outage in the Harvest area impacting customers from Nick Davis Road south to Highway 72 and from Limestone County Road east to Wall Triana Raod. Huntsville Utilities said the outage also impacted customers from Limestone County west to Railroad Bed Road.

The company said crews are making repairs due to a contractor digging into the electric lines. According to the company’s outage map, the outage affected at least 201 customers.