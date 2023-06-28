HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews responded to a power outage that covered a large amount of South Huntsville.

According to the Electronic Content Administrator Todd Long, the power has been restored from Governors Drive south to Airport Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Whitesburg Drive.

The outage impacted about 900 customers in the area.

Crews are staying on-site to investigate the cause of the outage. If anyone in the highlighted area is still without power, Huntsville Utilities asked that they call 256-535-4448.

Officials advise drivers to use extreme caution where traffic signals may still be affected by the outage.