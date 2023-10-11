HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) crews responded to a power outage affecting hundreds of customers in the Meridianville area late Wednesday night.

The outage impacted customers from Walker Lane south to Moores Mill Road and from Highway 231/431 east to Butler Road, according to HU. The outage was caused by a pole being hit at the intersection of Steger Road and McCollum Road.

A little after midnight Thursday, power was restored to the majority of customers. Approximately 150 customers from the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231/431 to just east of McCollum Road were still without power while crews finished replacing a damaged pole.

Anyone else still experiencing a service-related problem should call 256-535-4448.