HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is currently hiring for open utility worker positions in their electric department.

The job description says a person in the position would perform a wide variety of unskilled and semi-skilled manual work in construction and maintenance, depending on the department. The hired worker would also be responsible for keeping vehicles stocked and assisting the crews with assigned tasks.

For more information and to apply for the job

