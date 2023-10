HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) says it is investigating the cause of a power outage that is affecting over 1,000 people in Huntsville.

The utility said crews are investigating the outage which is centered in Northern Huntsville that is affecting around 1,412 customers.

HU said the outage extends from University Drive South to I-565 and from Sparkman Drive East to Memorial Parkway.

The company said service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.