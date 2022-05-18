HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new scam is targeting Huntsville Utilities customers, and the company wants you to help spread the word.

Todd Long, Public Relations Coordinator for Huntsville Utilities says scammers are using yet another new tactic to scam customers.

Long says the company was just recently made aware of the new scam, where the customer receives an email from “huntsvilleutility@invoice-accounting.com,” telling them they accidentally paid their most recent bill twice. A link within the email is given, prompting customers to click in order to receive a refund.

The link, when clicked, will lead the customer to an unknown site and infiltrate their information.

According to Long, the new tactic is a phishing scam and puts access to the customers’ information at risk.

Huntsville Utilities urges customers:

DO NOT CLICK THE LINK!

DELETE THE EMAIL IMMEDIATELY!

The company reminds you, that you can always check the status of your account through the “My Account” feature on the Huntsville Utilities website, or by calling the Customer Information Center during regular business hours at 256-535-1200.

Long says the best way to protect their customers is not only for the company to get the word out about this scam but for everyone to share the warning with family and friends, particularly the elderly, anyone who is not tech-savvy and anyone who may not speak English as a first language.

Long says these are the preferred targets of scammers.