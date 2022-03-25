MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) –The Schools Foundation is a nonprofit that serves students and educators at all three schools systems in Madison County.

The nonprofit has been serving the area and its 55,000 students since 2000.

The Schools Foundation provides funding and professional development opportunities for principals and teachers.

The nonprofit has also partnered with other area organizations, like the Committee of 100 and Creative Cities Fund to support an initiative called Raise Your Hand, which encourages teachers to get national board certification.

In 2008, The Schools Foundation also worked to ensure all the high schools in the county had AP teachers.

The Schools Foundation has partnered with Huntsville Utilities for the Sign Up to Round Up fundraiser. Customers can round up to the nearest dollar on their bill, and give the extra change to the nonprofit.

The maximum contribution per year is $12.