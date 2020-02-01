Power restored to parts of southeast Huntsville after Saturday morning outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to southeast Huntsville.

NEWS RELEASE – HUNTSVILLE UTILITIES

SERVICE RESTORED – SOUTHEAST HUNTSVILLE

Saturday – February 1, 2020 – 6:17am Service has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT. pic.twitter.com/8fVz8tk6IN — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 1, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews were called to a power outage in southeast Huntsville early Saturday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted customers from Garth Road south to Willowbrook Drive and from Whitesburg Drive east to the Ledges Community. Also impacted were customers from Ledges Drive south to Weatherly Road and Whitesburg Drive east to Cecil Ashburn Drive.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately known.

UPDATE: This outage also includes the area from Ledges Dr south to Weatherly Rd and from Whitesburg Dr east to Cecil Ashburn. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) February 1, 2020