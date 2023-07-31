HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to a majority of customers after an outage impacted hundreds in the Harvest area.

The outage affected customers from Yarbrough Road south to Pine Grove Road and from the Limestone County Line east to Wall Triana Highway. Power was restored shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“The outage was caused by a vehicle that hit a pole on Nick Davis Road. Crews were able to isolate the pole and restore service to the majority of the customers,” a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson said.

According to the company’s outage map, hundreds of customers were affected by the outage in this area.