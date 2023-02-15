HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Utilities (HU) has closed Pratt Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for emergency repairs.

According to HU, Water Operations crews have closed Pratt Avenue from Meridian Street to White Street for water line repair work.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible. Anyone driving through this area is asked to take caution and watch for workers.

HU suggests that travelers plan an alternate route to avoid any inconvenience. If you must take that route, be aware there will be shifted traffic patterns and possible delays.

The closure will last until further notice.