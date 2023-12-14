HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations has closed lanes of Drake Avenue and Patton Road for gas main repairs.

The outside, westbound lane of Drake Avenue and the outside, northbound lane of Patton Road at the intersection will be closed to allow for the repairs.

The utility company says the closure is expected to last for four to six hours.

People traveling asked to avoid this area if possible to minimize inconvenience, but those traveling through the area should do so with caution as workers will be present and prepare for shifting traffic patterns and delays.