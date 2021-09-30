Huntsville Utilities announces rolling lane closures along Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Making a late-night drive on Memorial Parkway Thursday night into Friday?

Be aware – Huntsville Utilities will be replacing streetlights on both directions of the main expressway and the frontage roads.

From 8 p.m. Thursday-3 a.m. Friday, expect rolling lane closures between Hobbs Road and Winchester Road, as well as Huntsville Police in the area helping direct traffic.

Huntsville Utilities advised drivers to avoid the Parkway if possible, or use extreme caution while driving through the work zone.