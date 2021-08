MOORES MILL, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities customers in the Moores Mill area may lose power for a brief period early Thursday morning.

The utility said crews will be performing maintenance in the Trailhead development (south of the Moores Mill Road/US-72 intersection on Trailhead Main Street) starting at 5 a.m.

HU stated the outage is expected to last until 6 a.m.