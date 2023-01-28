HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.

According to court records, Alexander Dockery was a mail handler at the USPS general mail facility in Huntsville.

The court records show that Dockery hid, destroyed, held and delayed letters, postal cards, packages, and mail that came into his possession as a mail handler between June 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018.

Dockery’s arraignment is set for Feb. 9.