HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville has received star recognition for its safety practices.

The Huntsville center was the first USACE organization to be awarded the Army Safety and Occupational Health Star Recognition. The award comes now that the center has integrated safety practices into all areas of the Huntsville office.

It’s an achievement 4 years in the making. The chief of the safety and occupation health office at the Huntsville Center, Kellie Williams, told News 19 that the changes make safety a value instead of just a requirement.

“The intent is by having everybody look out for safety, it’s a safe environment,” Williams explained. “Now we have continuous improvements to keep moving forward in that, so safety is part of our culture now is what we’re celebrating.”

The Huntsville location is one of three U.S. Army Engineering and Support Centers. Together, the three employ 1,000 people and complete more than 3,000 projects annually.